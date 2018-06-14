A 92-year-old man has gone missing and the Austin Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of finding him.

APD describes Virgil Elmer Findell as white, six feet tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki golf cap, tan shirt, blue jeans, brown lace-up shoes, and was walking with a cane.

Police say that he poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He was last seen at 11 a.m. in Travis County.

The Austin Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at this number: 512-974-5250.

© 2018 KENS