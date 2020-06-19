Simplifying the data as health officials worry about increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas

With so many numbers to consider, what really matters when determining what is safe for you and your family?

TYLER, Texas — The numbers do not look good for Texas when it comes to the spread of coronavirus. But it can be hard to figure out which ones matter and how they all work together.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas keeps going up. Governor Greg Abbott has said he is not too concerned about it, but some health experts are. So, let’s look at the numbers and what they actually mean.

The dashboard launched by the Texas Department of State Health Services collects data from each of Texas’s 254 counties. The number of new cases varies each day, with the lowest numbers typically coming on Mondays and after holidays. Since the dashboard data is updated to reflect numbers as of the day before, days in which fewer test results are reported will be reflected the following day.

DSHS reported 3,516 new cases Thursday, the third consecutive day in which the state set a record for most new cases. It also reported 43 new deaths; only seven days have had a larger number since the pandemic began.

Texas reported approximately 28,800 viral tests on Wednesday, the most recent day for which data is available. At least 27,800 tests have been recorded each of the last five days, which is more than had been reported in any day during the previous four weeks.

Numbers vary more greatly on a daily basis when examined at the county level, but the trend in Smith County is pointing up over the last couple weeks.

However, the number of new tests does not account for how many people are getting tested.

At first, only the people with the most severe symptoms were tested. All things being equal, the expansion of testing is more likely to include people who test negative. That is why the positivity rate, or percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19, is another important indicator of the spread of the virus and the state’s ability to limit it.

Since two variables are involved, the positivity rate can vary substantially day-to-day, especially as large batches are taken and received, such as from jails, nursing homes and meatpacking plants.

However, the seven-day trend, which helps eliminate variance and show a more accurate pattern, is also heading up.

If all of Texas were tested every day, the state would know exactly how the virus is spreading. Although that is not realistic, an increase in tests helps reveal what might have been hidden. The CDC claims it is possible to have COVID-19 and show no symptoms for up to two weeks.

Even if someone feels fine, it is possible that they are infected and could pass it to someone who would suffer more severely. That is why Gov. Abbott often cites the number of patients in the hospital when discussing how to restart the economy. There are 2,947 patients in Texas hospitals, a record high. That figure has increased each of the last seven days, setting new records each day.