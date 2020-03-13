DALLAS — Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in Texas have temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority," the theme park said in a statement to CBS19. "We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

For guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit, please go to https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Europe travel ban begins tonight; administration nears aid bill agreement

RELATED: 3 confirmed coronavirus cases in Smith County, 1 patient in serious condition

RELATED: 2020 Masters Tournament postponed

RELATED: LIST: East Texas colleges respond to coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: LIST: Chris Stapleton concert at Globe Life Field, other Texas events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: U-Haul offering limited free self-storage to college students needing to move due to coronavirus

RELATED: 'There's no crying in baseball': Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give coronavirus update

RELATED: Longview mayor addresses Gregg County COVID-19 case