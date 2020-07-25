Small plane crash near Stinson Field leaves one dead, sends two to hospital

Limited details are available at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and two were taken to a nearby hospital after a small plane crashed near Stinson Municipal Airport Saturday morning, according to SAFD.

The crash occurred around 9:10 a.m.

More than 20 units responded to the scene in the 9400 block of Espada Road. Michael Ux was able to capture video of the plane as flames began to overtake it shortly after it crashed.

#kens5eyewitness Michael Ux captured this footage of the small aircraft that crashed near Stinson Field Saturday morning as flames overtook it. What we know: https://t.co/AnjoRMjGLW pic.twitter.com/olsbSzW62z — KENS 5 (@KENS5) July 25, 2020

No further details are available at this time.