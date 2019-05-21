SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio's Parks & Recreation Department wants you to get outside and smell the roses, without the scent of smoke and tobacco nearby.

Beginning June 1, San Antonio's parks and plazas will be smoke and tobacco-free.

According to a release, it is the hope of city leaders that the policy will "change community norms around tobacco use," in addition to encouraging a healthy lifestyle among SA's youth.

The Alamo City joins 52 other Texas cities that have adopted a tobacco/smoke-free parks ordinance.

Smoking and all forms of tobacco use are prohibited in: