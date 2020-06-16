FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle was found in a residential neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police.

Animal Protection Police from Fairfax went to the neighborhood after getting multiple calls from that community about the turtle.

Both law enforcement and residents were surprised to see that type of turtle in the area, and Virginia

A variety of turtle species have been popular pets for Americans since the late 1960s when millions of red-eared slider were sold across the world and the U.S.

"The “common” snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentina) is the species native to Virginia, while the alligator snapping turtle is native to river drainages that flow in the Gulf of Mexico, east to Georgia and the panhandle of Florida, and westward to East Texas," Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The turtle was taken to The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, where its new home will be for now, according to the agency in a Facebook.

From the post on Facebook, officials do believe this was a pet turtle.

This type of turtle found can weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 50 years.

