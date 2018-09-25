Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest coming to disc and digital.
New Movies on Dis and Digital:
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney, Rated PG-13
- Uncle Drew - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13
- Gotti - Lionsgate, Rated R
- The Seagull - Sony, PG-13
- Izzy - Get the #*!% Out of Town - Shout! Factory, Unrated
- Sollers Point - Oscilloscope, Rated R
- Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich - Image, Unrated
New to Netflix Streaming:
- Maniac - TV-MA
- Quincy - TV-MA
- Nappily Ever After - TV-MA
- The Good Cop (Season 1)
New Exclusives on Demand:
- Think We're Alone Now - Momentum Pictures, Rated R
- Bel Canto - Screen Media, Not Rated
- American Dresser - Cinegidm, Not Rated
- Sharon 1,2,3 - Epic, Not Rated
- Little Italy - Lionsgate Films, Not rated
- Love, Gilda - Magnolia Pictures, Not Rated
New to Own Digitally:
- Hotel Transylvania 3 - Sony, Rated PG
- Sky Scraper - Universal, Rated PG-13
- Eighth Grade - Lionsgate, Rated R
