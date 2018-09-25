Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest coming to disc and digital.

New Movies on Dis and Digital:

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney, Rated PG-13
  • Uncle Drew - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13
  • Gotti - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • The Seagull - Sony, PG-13
  • Izzy - Get the #*!% Out of Town - Shout! Factory, Unrated
  • Sollers Point - Oscilloscope, Rated R
  • Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich - Image, Unrated

New to Netflix Streaming:

  • Maniac - TV-MA
  • Quincy - TV-MA
  • Nappily Ever After - TV-MA
  • The Good Cop (Season 1)

New Exclusives on Demand:

  • Think We're Alone Now - Momentum Pictures, Rated R
  • Bel Canto - Screen Media, Not Rated
  • American Dresser - Cinegidm, Not Rated
  • Sharon 1,2,3 - Epic, Not Rated
  • Little Italy - Lionsgate Films, Not rated
  • Love, Gilda - Magnolia Pictures, Not Rated

New to Own Digitally:

  • Hotel Transylvania 3 - Sony, Rated PG
  • Sky Scraper - Universal, Rated PG-13
  • Eighth Grade - Lionsgate, Rated R
