Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest coming to disc and digital.

New Movies on Dis and Digital:

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney, Rated PG-13

Uncle Drew - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13

Gotti - Lionsgate, Rated R

The Seagull - Sony, PG-13

Izzy - Get the #*!% Out of Town - Shout! Factory, Unrated

Sollers Point - Oscilloscope, Rated R

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich - Image, Unrated

New to Netflix Streaming:

Maniac - TV-MA

Quincy - TV-MA

Nappily Ever After - TV-MA

The Good Cop (Season 1)

New Exclusives on Demand:

Think We're Alone Now - Momentum Pictures, Rated R

Bel Canto - Screen Media, Not Rated

American Dresser - Cinegidm, Not Rated

Sharon 1,2,3 - Epic, Not Rated

Little Italy - Lionsgate Films, Not rated

Love, Gilda - Magnolia Pictures, Not Rated

New to Own Digitally:

Hotel Transylvania 3 - Sony, Rated PG

Sky Scraper - Universal, Rated PG-13

Eighth Grade - Lionsgate, Rated R

