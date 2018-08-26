The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, multiple fatalities have been reported.

Police are reporting that one shooting suspect is dead.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Two police sources tell First Coast News that there are four people dead and 11 people injured.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Graphic video of moment shooting began in Madden gaming tournament at Jacksonville Landing. Warning: graphic language:

We are hearing from witnesses that people who were working in Hooters are on lockdown and are not able to leave. SWAT is finding people hiding in The Landing. SWAT is encouraging those who are hiding in place, not to come out but call 911 instead. ATF and the FBI are on scene assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

JSO warns to stay many blocks away from the area for safety.

Three victims of the mass shooting are being treated at Memorial Hospital and are labeled in stable condition, according to Memeorial's spokesperson, Peter Moberg.

EA, the makers of the Madden football game, have released statements via Twitter:

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Landing has released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”

Rick Scott has issued a statement via Twitter:

I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

Senator Marco Rubio has also released a statement via Twitter:

Have confirmed @FBI & @ATFHQ are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018

