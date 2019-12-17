JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sources are telling First Coast News that a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl have been found safe more than 48 hours after they were reported missing on the Westside.

Braxton Williams and his sister Bri'ya Williams were reported missing Sunday afternoon from the Paradise Village mobile home park on the Westside.

Both were found in the woods Tuesday afternoon, according to our sources.

A source close to the case is telling First Coast News the two were lost in the woods.

