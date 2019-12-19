SAN ANTONIO — Four people were shot at South Park Mall on the south side Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

According to police, it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Police lights could be seen outside the JCPenney at the mall on SW Military Drive.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed four people were taken to the hospital. Two people were taken Priority 1 and the other two were transported Priority 2. Priority 1 usually indicates the highest level of severity.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shooting happened in a breezeway outside the mall. The four people were together when they were shot. The victims were three males, ages 17, 26 and 41, and a female, age 19 or 20. McManus said their injuries include shots to the abdomen and foot. McManus said the victims are in stable condition as of 10 p.m.

According to police, they are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger. No information on a motive was immediately available.

Families at the scene told KENS 5 they are in touch with people who were inside during the incident.

