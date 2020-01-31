CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cowboys have taken over the Coastal Bend, but don't be surprised if you come across any on horseback or carriages traveling near Highway 181 and Interstate 37 over the next week.

The South Texas Trail Riders have carried on the tradition for 61 years, where they begin their trek to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Trail Riders began their journey at 8 a.m. Friday and plan to be in San Antonio Friday, Feb. 7.

The Trail Riders travel 3 miles an hour to make sure all the riders, horses, and mules get all the rest needed. They are led by Trail Boss Michael Dunn, who leads the pack through back roads and small towns.

According to organizers, the trail ride is all about keeping the cowboy tradition alive.

"Like a lot of things a lot of traditional things they're not lasting anymore. If you think back to things your grandparents did -- making certain foods- - they don't do it so same thing with the cowboy life and teaching children, and that's why we want to try to keep the kids coming - keep the families coming," Liz Vesley said.

If you'd like to meet with the True Blue Trail Riders: they will be at Tynan Dance Hall at 8 p.m. Friday and a team roping event Saturday in Beeville.

