Jasmin Caldwell receives Community Impact Award

KILLEEN, Texas — Anderson Chapel Killeen presented the 2023 Community Impact Award to Jasmin Caldwell in a heartfelt ceremony. The recognition stands as a testament to Caldwell's exceptional contributions to the Central Texas community.
" It is truly a blessing and means so much to me. I am forever thankful for the people of Central Texas who always support and encourage me"
The award underscores Caldwell's dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those residing in the region. Through her tireless efforts, she has demonstrated an unmatched commitment to fostering growth, unity, and progress within the community.
The ceremony, attended by community members, leaders, and family was a celebration of Caldwell's achievements and her boundless passion for bringing about transformative change. Anderson Chapel Killeen, a pillar of the community itself, recognized Caldwell as a shining example of the values they hold dear.