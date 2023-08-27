Jasmin Caldwell receives Community Impact Award

It is truly a blessing and means so much to me

KILLEEN, Texas — Anderson Chapel Killeen presented the 2023 Community Impact Award to Jasmin Caldwell in a heartfelt ceremony. The recognition stands as a testament to Caldwell's exceptional contributions to the Central Texas community.

" It is truly a blessing and means so much to me. I am forever thankful for the people of Central Texas who always support and encourage me"

The award underscores Caldwell's dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those residing in the region. Through her tireless efforts, she has demonstrated an unmatched commitment to fostering growth, unity, and progress within the community.