Astroworld Festival tragedy: Houston police release final reports from investigation

Ten people, including a 9-year-old boy, died after being crushed during the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police released a series of reports Friday into the investigation of what happened during the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy. The incident left 10 people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, and roughly 300 other people injured.

The more than 1,200 pages of reports released Friday morning came almost a month after a Harris County grand jury didn't find anyone, including Travis Scott, criminally responsible, for those who died during the music festival in November 2021.

Though there will be no criminal charges, numerous civil lawsuits have been filed on behalf of victims and their families.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said they would release the report in an effort to be transparent about their investigation.

The documents were released on the same day as Scott dropped his latest album. HPD said that was just a coincidence.

The full report can be read here.

Victims' families react to Astroworld Festival final report

Attorneys representing the families of Astroworld Festival victims call HPD's final report of the incident further proof of negligence.

They plan to use it as evidence in civil cases.

"Families are still feeling exactly what they felt the day after the tragedy occurred," attorney Alex Hilliard said.

Hilliard represents about 700 concertgoers who've filed a lawsuit over the event. He also represents the family of Ezra Blount, the youngest victim who died.

"There are some days when you can't get out of bed," Hilliard said. "There are some days when there's pure grief, pure shock, pure anger."

He said that was especially true when families found out no one would be criminally charged. But Hilliard said the extensive police report, which includes excruciating witness accounts, will be evidence in an ongoing civil litigation aimed, in part, at preventing future tragedies.

In a statement, another attorney representing victim's families said:

"The report, while important for the public to see, simply confirms what we already feared and have discovered in the course of the lawsuit. That the organizers and promoters of the concert failed to properly plan, valuing profitability over the obvious safety concerns that proved fatal."