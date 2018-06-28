PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight people were arrested Thursday morning after federal officers in riot gear moved into the protest siege of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Southwest Portland.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, federal law enforcement officers initiated a law enforcement action to reopen the federal facility at 4310 SW Macadam Avenue in Portland," Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling said in a prepared statement .

Officers cleared the entrance to the building. It was unclear what happened to people who were camped by the entrance. Several appeared to be taken into custody early on in the police action.

Sperling did not know what charges were posted against the eight people who were later arrested. He said the sweep of the entrance was peaceful.

Police were taking no action against those who set up a camp alongside the building. Sperling said those outside ICE property would not be removed, and police would not interact with them. "We don't want to impede their freedom of speech," he said.

He said to expect a federal police presence around the ICE building "for the foreseeable future," and that the next step was for the facility to reopen for "business as usual."

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner, has declined to provide assistance from the Portland Police Bureau to Department of Homeland Security during the siege.

Sperling said the two police agencies continue a cooperative relationship and that Portland police were made aware of the action Thursday morning.

A protest camp coordinator, Lillith Sinclair, told KGW that Homeland Security officers "have been playing mind games" for several days.

They placed cardboard cutouts of officers in ICE building windows to make it appear there their presence was larger. They played loud music overnight to keep protesters awake. One walked around with an eagle mask on his head.

Sinclair said before the Thursday morning sweep, notices were handed out and posted for three days outlining trespassing laws that were being violated.

Sinclair pointed out that the flyers were only about trespassing, not a notice of an evacuation that took place Thursday morning.

Portland is a sanctuary city, she said, and it is actually ICE that is in violation of the law. Her group, Occupy ICE PDX wants ICE removed from Oregon and abolished in its entirety as a federal agency.

Truckloads of tents, boards, even a couch, were hauled away from the entrance.

The Occupy ICE PDX protest is in its second week. Thursday is the ninth day the Portland ICE office has been closed because of the protests.

TriMet announced that there would be no service at stops on Southwest Moody, River Parkway, Macadam and Boundary during this incident.

