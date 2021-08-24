'There's too many people coming in' | Border Patrol processing migrants in unsheltered area under bridge as influx continues

“CBP has a 17-billion-dollar budget. There's ample resources to ensure that that migrants and in U.S. custody are never subjected to these type of conditions."

MISSION, Texas — Underneath an international bridge that leads from Mission, Texas to Reynosa, Mexico, is a site U.S. Border Patrol wouldn’t let KENS 5 visit or film. Drone video recently captured what looked like a sea of people under Anzalduas Bridge, it’s a “Temporary Outdoor Processing Site” (TOPS) where, in the dirt, equipped with plastic tables and portable toilets, Border Patrol is processing migrants.

“We've documented at this particular site: children sleeping outdoors in the dirt for multiple days without adequate access to medical care, without adequate access to food and water, even at times,” Shaw Drake, a staff attorney for ACLU told KENS 5. “Border Patrol claims that the facility is an initial processing site and that families are only held there for a few hours for initial processing. But our interviews indicate that families are spending upwards of three or four days and nights at the held at that facility.”

KENS 5 has been asking Border Patrol for an interview about the Anzalduas Bridge facility since August 6. KENS 5 has also asked to film under the bridge. As of this writing, we have not been granted or denied an interview. We’ve been told we can’t film under the bridge.

Drake told KENS 5 an ALCU attorney was allowed to see the site this summer but was not allowed to speak to anyone there. Drake was able to speak to people just released from the facility.

“Certainly, holding families with small children under conditions where they're forced to sleep on the ground, does not meet basic standards that apply to Border Patrol facilities,” Drake said. “Under no circumstances should the United States government be holding, detaining families with small children under the types of conditions.”

Border Patrol has been open about being overwhelmed with the number of migrants crossing into the United States. In July, reporting the busiest month in 21 years, with 212,672 encounters along the Southwest Border, some migrants crossing more than once.

“Even if the numbers were historic in a particular sector or unexpected for some reason, then the response simply has to be better than this,” Drake said.

“We don't have the facilities, there's too many people coming in,” Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo told KENS5.

Cuellar has visited the facility and has posted pictures from underneath the bridge in recent months.

“I've seen it myself,” Cuellar said. “It's an open space. They get treatment, they get food, they get treated as best as they can under this bridge.”

“I understand those advocates,” Cuellar added. “I understand what they're saying. But the reality is we don't have the infrastructure because that's not the way Border Patrol is supposed to be set up. What do we do with the overflow? We have to process them. We have to make sure that there are no criminals in there, and there are criminals in there, a lot of good people, but there are criminals. We're not going to just put them out on the streets.”