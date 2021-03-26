'We're here today to find solutions' | Rep. Castro leads congressional delegation on tour of Carrizo Springs facility housing unaccompanied minors

Rep. Castro said the "focus is on a solution to this issue. The ultimate goal is to get kids into the safest place."

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — Congressman Joaquin Castro led a congressional delegation to the Carrizo Springs Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) facility for unaccompanied children at the border Friday.

There’s been a recent surge of unaccompanied minors and a scramble to find places to house the growing numbers of children caught crossing the border alone.

Congressman Castro's office says the delegation's mission was to ensure the humane treatment and orderly process for kids to be united with families while their asylum cases are being processed. The group visited the facility in the morning and a press conference took place at 12 p.m. Friday.

Rep. Castro said he wanted to make sure kids are being humanely treated. These people came to seek asylum, and the Biden Administration is trying to respect international law and United States law, he said.

He said they had conversations with people from Guatemala, El Salvador, and many places in Central America. Most of them reportedly said they are trying to get to their family members already in America.

"We're here today to find solutions. We're here today to go back to Washington and offer recommendations on how this process can be improved," said Rep. Castro.

He said the "focus is on a solution to this issue. The ultimate goal is to get kids into the safest place which is with family sponsors so they have their asylum claims processed."

The delegation included the following members of Congress:

Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-31)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5)

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)

Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (VA-10)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Meanwhile, Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn led a congressional delegation tour to the Rio Grande Valley Friday with 17 other Republicans. The group joined border agents on a midnight patrol and visited a temporary processing facility in Donna.

This comes after two facilities in San Antonio were approved to be used to house an overflow of migrant children temporarily. Wednesday, the Pentagon approved Joint Base San Antonio as the first location. It's unknown when some of the children will start arriving base, but a release said preparations will begin immediately. Vacant dormitory space is expected to be used to shelter them.