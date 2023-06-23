Supreme Court rejects Texas, Louisiana challenge to Biden deportation priorities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the Supreme Court's ruling "outrages."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Friday that the Biden administration can prioritize deportations based on who poses the greatest public safety risk.

That's different from the Trump administration's policy to remove people from the country illegally, regardless of criminal history or community ties.

“This is a decision that definitely came as a surprise," said Cesar Espinosa with Houston immigrant rights group FIEL. “We want to caution people in our community and people in general that this does not mean that deportations are gonna stop, just that the priorities have been determined to say, ‘We’re gonna go after hardened criminals first and then after working-class people.'”

The ACLU, which assisted in the case, said, “This decision soundly rejects the misguided attempt by Texas and Louisiana to force the government to implement the most draconian immigration enforcement policy.”

This ruling deals suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton another blow as he awaits his impeachment trial which is scheduled to begin in September.

Paxton has made challenging Biden administration policy a major part of his time as attorney general.

We reached out to his office Friday for a reaction to this decision but have not heard back.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the Supreme Court's ruling "outrages."

He said the Supreme Court gave the Biden administration “carte blanche to avoid accountability for abandoning enforcement of immigration laws.”