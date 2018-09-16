Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has moved out of the South Side Flats apartments, where she fatally shot her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean, earlier this month.

Apartment staff notified residents in an email Sunday morning that Guyger "has vacated her apartment and no longer resides at our community."

Guyger, 30, was charged with manslaughter in Jean's shooting death, which happened the night of Sept. 6.

Guyger – who lived in the unit below Jean and had just gotten off duty when the shooting happened – told investigators that she mistook Jean's apartment for her own after parking on the wrong floor in the parking garage, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. When she opened the door to Jean's apartment, she thought he was a burglar, the affidavit said.

Guyger remains on administrative leave from the police department.

Here's a timeline of how the case unfolded the week following the shooting:

THE BOTHAM JEAN SHOOTING: ONE WEEK LATER

Jean supporters protested in downtown Dallas on Friday night, upset at police and media over the details of a search warrant that were released on Thursday, the day of Jean's funeral. Police seized a two bullet casings, a police backpack and vest and 10.4 grams of marijuana, along with several other items, the warrant said.

Jean's mother, Allie Jean, and the family's attorneys called the search warrant a smear campaign against Jean.

© 2018 WFAA