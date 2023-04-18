'Every city has got things that you wish weren't a part of your past' | The perception of Waco 30 years after deadly Branch Davidian siege

On April 19th, 1993, hundreds of people died on Mt. Carmel, and the perception of Waco forever changed. 20 years later, Chip and Joanna built a Magnolia empire.

WACO, Texas — "Every city has got things that you wish weren't a part of your past," said Dillon Meek, the City of Waco's mayor, on the 30th anniversary of the deadly Branch Davidian Siege.

Though often associated with Waco, the deadly siege actually happened over 11 miles outside of Downtown Waco in Mount Carmel. For many living in the city in 1993, they didn't know much about the religious group living out there, Meek said.

"Nearly right when the siege began, people in Waco didn’t really have an understanding of the Branch Davidians," Meek said. "[Mount Carmel is] nearly 30 minutes outside of town in a really rural part of the county.”

At the time, more than 200 people lived at the Mount Carmel Center while following the teachings of their religious leader, David Koresh.

When the 51-day siege ended in flames on April 19, 1993, four ATF officers, nearly 80 Branch Davidians, including at least 20 children, had died. This tragic event forever changed the world's perception of Waco.

"No city wants a tragedy to occur and their name be associated with it," Meek said. "Waco and this specific tragedy, really became uniquely tied to each other.”

For decades, Waco could not shake that connection to the tragedy. Books were written, documentaries and movies were made, and most of them with using "Waco" in the title to describe the siege.

But it wasn't until May 23, 2013 when Waco couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, premiered "Fixer Upper," showcasing a different side to the city and its people.

"Not only are the Gaines incredibly talented, compelling, kind and likeable; but, the show was a different Waco family week after week," Meek said. "Every episode you saw a nice, engaging, family living warm and good lives.”

Two years later, the Magnolia Silos opened, launching an explosion of business and opportunity downtown.

With the help of the Gaines, did the perception of Waco shift? 6 News reporter Nicole Shearin decided to ask the locals.

"When you think of the City of Waco, what do you think of?," she asked random strangers in Downtown Waco.

Some folks immediately thought about Dr. Pepper, the Baylor Bears, renovations happening in downtown, the small business community and of course, the people.

Others thought about the growing Magnolia empire and the tourism it brought to the city.

But for some, Waco is synonymous with all of its history, whether it be good or bad.

"Really just the history and how long it's been here," one local said. "The different things like the tornado that has come through here. Mainly the history, that’s what I think about.”

"The compound," said another person. "A lot of people do not know that its way up north. I have a family that lives overseas, so once they heard about it they were confused. But, we explained it to them and told them its way up north. Waco is different, and it's better.”