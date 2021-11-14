Bun B hosts 'Breaking Bread,' an event to raise money for Astroworld Festival victims' families

After seeing what happened at the Travis Scott show on Nov. 5, Bun B said he wanted to help in any way he could.

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Bun B hosted an event Sunday with local vendors to raise money for Astroworld Festival victims.

The deadly tragedy has been on the minds of many this week as funerals and memorials were held for several of the victims.

"I am sure a lot of people feel like me. The last week and a half ... it's been a rollercoaster of emotions ... stressed out," Bun B said. "I have been a performer for over 30 years I have never seen anything this tragic and I pray for the families involved."

After seeing the images and videos from the Travis Scott show on Nov. 5, Bun B said he wanted to help in any way he could.

He got together with the brewery and local food truck owners to host Breaking Bread. His hope was to raise money for the families that were affected by the tragedy and also provide a place for people to decompress.

"Just talk to people. De-stress. Turn off your TV ... people want to relax. Very calm music being played. Just relaxing," Bun B said.

Houston rapper Trae tha Truth said he was happy to join the event and donate the proceeds from his ice cream shop.

"I think it's about stepping up as a whole. It's about ... rather than everyone pointing fingers, what are we going to do? Step it up," Trae said.