Law enforcement adds underwater recovery resources in search for Brian Laundrie

The Carlton Reserve, where Gabby Petito's fiancé is believed to have last been, is vast and mostly swampland, police said earlier.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Underwater recovery resources arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Carlton Reserve, where the search continues for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

It includes a boat and diving personnel who can more easily enter the water on what's been described as a "vast and unforgiving" reserve. The added resources join what's already a multi-agency search effort, which includes the FBI.

"Area resources are looking at large bodies of water, including dive teams, boats, and sonar equipment," North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said in a statement. "At this time, this does not mean anything has been found.

"It’s a part of the overall search process."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, which is supplying the equipment and teams, said in a tweet, "We continue to respond to requests for mutual aid from neighboring law enforcement agencies & federal partners.

"To confirm, yes, members of our Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force have responded to Carlton Reserve. This in addition to our Emergency Response Team, Air-1 & patrol."

It added, "These highly-trained deputies work in the most difficult and challenging environments imaginable."

We continue to respond to requests for mutual aid from neighboring law enforcement agencies & federal partners. To confirm, yes, members of our Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force have responded to Carlton Reserve. This in addition to our Emergency Response Team, Air-1 & patrol. pic.twitter.com/LcagDcofLL — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 22, 2021

The body found Sunday in Bridger-Teton National Forest was positively identified as Petito, the FBI in Denver confirmed Tuesday.

Law enforcement says the coroner's office has determined the initial cause of death is a homicide. However, the official cause will be determined following the final autopsy.

The 22-year-old woman was on a cross-country road trip this summer with her 23-year-old fiancé, Laundrie. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 after he returned 10 days earlier to his North Port family home without her. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case.

His whereabouts remain unknown.