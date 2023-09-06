Cedric Marks transported to Texas Department of Criminal Justice without incident

Marks had escaped from a Texas Prisoner Transportation Services van in 2019, causing a nine-hour manhunt.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Convicted murderer Cedric Marks was successfully turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday, June 16, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Marks was convicted of capital murder in deaths of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in May, and was sentenced to the death penalty in June.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department says there were no incidents during Mark's transport.

In 2019, Marks escaped from a Texas Prisoner Transportation Services van in Conroe while being transported from Michigan to Texas in connection with Scott and Swearingin's deaths.

On the day of his escape, Marks was being transported with nine other inmates, according to the transport company. One of the transportation agents reportedly left the back door of the van open for fresh air while the van was stopped at a McDonald's, and Mars was able to kick open the gate and escape.

Marks then led authorities on a nine-hour manhunt, until he was finally found hiding inside a trash can and taken back into custody.

This time, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said there were no issues transporting Marks.

Marks will reportedly serve out his sentence with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 6 News will continue to provide updates on the case as they become available.