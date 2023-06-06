'What about my child?' | Mother of murdered son confronts Cedric Marks during sentencing hearing

During Tuesday's hearing, Marks made several outbursts, which included profanities and claims that his ex-girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, killed Jenna Scott.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Tuesday marked a day full of outbursts and gut-wrenching testimony during the second day of Cedric Marks' sentencing hearing at the Bell County Justice Center.

Marks was found guilty of capital murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend Michael Swearingin back in 2019. Both the victims' families and the state are seeking the death penalty.

Prosecution started the day out with bringing up Marks' past violent behavior. The jury first heard from Charles Robert who was in a relationship with Sharon Baxter back in 2001 after she broke up with Marks.

Roberts testified at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2001, Marks broke into Baxter's home, kicked in the bathroom door and broke his jaw in two places. Baxter confirmed this when she took the stand and says Marks choked her multiple times throughout their relationship.

Marks' ex-wife, Ginell McDonough, also testified and said Marks admitted to killing April Pease years after her reported disappearance.

Marks was charged with second-degree murder for Pease's death after she went missing in 2009, but never faced trial.

"He removed the teeth and hands, so the body would not be recognizable," McDonough said.

Prosecutors then started to play confession tapes filmed by Marks over the disappearance.

Marks cursed at Judge Steve Duskie and claimed that the state was trying to make him squirm.

"These are disgusting people," Marks yelled. "This is a dirty system and a dirty county."

While Marks continued to use profanity, law enforcement removed him from the courtroom.

Twenty minutes later, Duskie asked Marks if he was ready to continue. Marks agreed, but in a matter of seconds, Marks had another outburst while videos were playing in the courtroom.

Marks wanted to be excused, but Duskie denied this since Marks was representing himself.

When Marks came back in the courtroom for the third time, he asked his former wife if there was anything she wanted to tell the jury.

"I don't know," McDonough said. "He was a good dad, but I'm beginning to see there was manipulation throughout this whole investigation."

After the lunch break, both victims' families took the stand with emotional and moving testimony. Sniffles and hugs filled the courtroom while Jenna Scott's father and Michael Swearingin's mother spoke.

Jonathan Scott testified there is a big void in his family's life since his daughter's death.

"We miss her," Jonathan Scott said. "It's going on five years, all we have are pictures."

It's especially difficult for Jenna Scott's own daughter. Jonathan Scott said she is struggling because all her friends have mothers, but they try their best to comfort her.

Jenna Scott's father also shared that even though she was fearful, she came to a place where she didn't want fear to control her.

"Jenna had a lot of courage," he said. "She was starting to live the best life she could."

When he finished, Marks apologized to members the Scott family, specifically her daughter and brother.

"This has caused so much grief and depression," Deborah Harrison said afterward. "There's no family gathering that will every be the same."

While Harrison continued to share her final words, she said everybody loved her son, except for Marks.

She looked at Marks and said in tears, "You always talk about how much you loved your children and how wonderful they are, but what about my child?"

She asked Marks to think about how they feel and said Marks needs the strongest punishment available.

"I will hurt until the day I see him in heaven," Harrison said.

After the state rested, Marks brought in his accomplice and former girlfriend, Maya Maxwell.

Marks tried to claim Maxwell and her ex-boyfriend were behind the murders of Jenna Scott and Swearingin.

"You did this Cedric," Maxwell sternly rebutted.

Marks pulled up Vivint camera footage from Swearingin's home. In the footage, Swearingin walked outside and talked to someone.

Marks said the voice in the footage was Maxwell's. He claimed Maxwell was attempting to lure him out of his home.

Maxwell sternly voiced that she never touched them.

"You were the man involved," Maxwell yelled at him.