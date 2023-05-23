State rests case in Cedric Marks trial, closing arguments will begin Wednesday

The MMA fighter is accused of killing and burying his former girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, back in 2019.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — In the sixth week of the Cedric Marks trial, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza and First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell rested their case on Tuesday.

Marks is accused of killing and burying Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin back in 2019.

The jury instructions will be announced Wednesday morning as both sides requested revisions.

Marks wanted not guilty to be first on the jury document instead of guilty. However, Garza says they have never switched the words in any case, and it would be a significant problem if done.

Judge Steve Duskie overruled Marks' motion.

After the charges are read Wednesday, closing arguments will take place. Prosecutors asked for an hour, and Marks asked for an hour and 15 minutes.

The jury is expected to deliberate in private. Afterwards, a verdict is likely to come Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday started out with the state's rebuttal since Marks rested his case the day before. Prosecutors brought forth Bruce Thomas who was a good friend of Scott's.

Thomas testified Marks threatened, stalked and harassed him through Facebook messenger from Aug. 2018 to Jan. 2019.

Thomas says Marks created a group chat with him and Swearingin to bash them both for supporting Scott after she filed a protective order against Marks.

Prosecutors asked Thomas about Scott's demeanor after the protective order was denied.

"She was distraught," Thomas said. "The system failed her."

Thomas said Marks once sent him a message that said, "I love Jenna still. I pray that both of us can meet again one day as different people. I feel she is my soulmate."

Thomas says Marks continuously sent lengthy messages, even sending memes and funny videos at one point.

On Jan. 5, 2019, Marks messaged Thomas again, but this time it was about Scott's disappearance.

While cross examining, Marks asked why Thomas never told him to stop sending the messages. Thomas says he never blocked Marks because he figured he would have to use this evidence later.

The state brought in Kevin Bibbs next. He is a program analyst for the Bell County District Attorney's Office. He confirmed previous historical evidence admitted by the court was not modified or altered.

