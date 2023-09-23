Over 100 runners took off from Indian Spring Park for the run to raise money for cancer research, and support survivors.

WACO, Texas — Runners from around Central Texas met at Indian Spring Park 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning to run for those they've lost to cancer, while raising money for Texas Oncology and Providence Ascension to help fund screenings for uninsured and underinsured patients. This event marked the first ever survivorship run.

"One of the huge things about survivorship is early detection," said Carl Chakmakjian, a medical oncologist for Texas Oncology. "We want everyone to have access to screening."

The race featured multiple cancer survivors, wearing "survivor" sashes as they took off on the route. One runner, Doug Henning, said he was running for his sister who he lost to Lukemia in October of 2022.

"I take it personal," Henning said. "You always need to be screened, you're never too young to get it (checked) when it's early if you have it at all."

Chakmakjian called the event "an amazing opportunity"

"I get to help people during very unfortunate times in their lives," Chakmakjian said. "Helping our community and helping those who are underserved."

As he made it over the finish line, Henning said it was his sister guiding him through.