Community rallies for Veterans

According to a Facebook post from Flexin' Texan there are over 100 Veterans that are in need of a lunch

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Local residents and supporters of Veterans gathered Sept, 18 at the Dollar General store located at 11475 W State Hwy 36 in Moffat, as it opened its doors from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a fundraising event.

The event aimed to raise donations and support for Veterans in need, and the response from the community has been overwhelming.

The organizer of this event is Flexin' Texan. They are a local food truck that travels around the Central Texas area. They expressed their gratitude to everyone who shared the event's information and rallied behind the cause.

While there is still work to be done to reach their goal, the organizer remains optimistic. According to a Facebook post from Flexin' Texan there are over 100 Veterans that are in need of a lunch.

The Dollar General event, which welcomed both walk-ins and those who called ahead at 254-718-6875,brought in many lunch orders for Veterans.