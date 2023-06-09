Teen author empowers Central Texans with 'Don't Quit' book

We introduce you to a Central Texas teenager who has not only battled mental health issues, but wrote a book about it.

TEMPLE, Texas — Struggling with mental health, 17 year-old Donte Jennings decided to write a book called 'Don't Quit' This is not the End.

The book speaks about his personal journey through mental health awareness and gives advice for other youth who may be dealing with the same struggles.

"I wanted to help people who have mental health issues, but also give awareness to younger kids so they can learn how to cope," said Jennings.

Back in May 2021, Jennings endured mental health struggles. Some of his symptoms included erratic behavior and lack of sleep. He said writing the book helped him to heal.

"It kind of gave me a lot of information and insight to work on a lot of things and learn to use things so I can utilize it and help myself.

On Sept. 23rd, Jennings will be speaking at Men's Factor - Armoring Up for Your Health Event. The event will take place at The Shilo Inn at 11:00 a.m. Jennings said it is very important for people to attend the event.