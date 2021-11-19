Funeral services for Astroworld Festival victim Ezra Blount set for today in Dallas

Little Ezra, 9, was the youngest victim to die in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

HOUSTON — Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to 9-year-old Ezra Blount at a funeral scheduled for Tuesday morning in Dallas, according to his grandmother Tericia Blount.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church located at 7701 S. Westmoreland Road.

Little Ezra was the youngest victim to die in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ezra had been on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma at Texas Children’s Hospital since he was injured. He suffered severe injuries during the crowd surge on the night of Nov. 5, according to his grandmother.

Ezra Blount was the 10th person to die from injuries sustained during Scott's performance at Astroworld Festival.

Photos shared by the family showed Ezra and his father, Treston Blount, at the festival before the chaos that led to the deaths of nine other young people.

Ezra's aunt said the boy was an outgoing performer who loves to sing and dance. Travis Scott is his favorite rapper so his dad took him to the concert.

"They were expecting to come and have a good time with each other, bond as father and son," Ezra's grandfather, Bernon Blount, said.

Treston Blount said he was carrying Ezra on his shoulders when the crowd began to surge towards the stage during Scott’s performance.

"I began to be crushed until I couldn't breathe. I passed out and I woke up my son was gone," Treston Blount said on his GoFundMe page.

The frantic family called hospitals until they found him. Texas Children's had listed him as a "John Doe" because they hadn't been able to identify him.

Based on the injuries, Treston Blount said he believes his son was trampled by the crowd.

Ezra’s family has retained attorney Ben Crump his co-counsel of Alex and Bob Hilliard to represent them in any legal action as a result of the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival.