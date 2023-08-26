Fatal crash claims life in Waco

One female passenger in the motor home was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash on Thursday night at 8:39 p.m. The incident centered around a Class A motor home, the sole vehicle involved.

According to law enforcement sources, the motor home was traveling Northbound on Interstate 35 when it got out of control, colliding with a median close to the New Road exit.

A female passenger who was onboard the motor home was ejected from the vehicle due to the impact. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident did not involve any other vehicles.