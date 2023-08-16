Grand opening of Life Recovery Center celebrated by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

The event will be held Friday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at their new location 4200 Suite 200 B, West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has announced a date for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the highly anticipated grand opening of Life Recovery Center.

The mission of the Life Recovery Center is to facilitate the healing journey for individuals, families and businesses, aiding them in reconnecting, recommitting and regaining what truly matters in their lives.

According to Yvonne Harold, a representative of the Life Recovery Center, their unique vision sets them apart.

"We are here to help you get back on track and become more resilient," said Harold. This approach fosters a supportive atmosphere for clients, nurtured by a team of highly trained and knowledgeable staff members.