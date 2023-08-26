Grass fire on N Roy Reynolds Drive prompts road closures

The fire started in the 100 block of N Roy Reynolds Drive

KILLEEN, Texas — Emergency responders are combating a grass fire that started in the 100 block of N Roy Reynolds Drive. As a safety precaution, residents and commuters are advised to steer clear of the affected area.

Law enforcement officers have taken measures to secure the area. Both the northbound and southbound lanes on Roy Reynolds Drive, spanning from Veterans Memorial Bid to Roy J Smith Drive, have been temporarily closed off.

Commuters are urged to identify alternate driving routes to avoid the closed lanes and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.