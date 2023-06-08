Killeen Fire Department's annual open house returns

Killeen Fire Department is inviting the community out to an Open House event

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department is gearing up for its third annual Open House event, set to take place on Oct. 14th from 4-7 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, located at 201 South 28th Street.

The event, which is free and open to the public, aims to promote fire safety and prevention awareness in the community.

As part of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Killeen firefighters. The event will also feature a range of activities that include providing basic first aid tips, offering an obstacle course for young participants, conducting vehicle tours and demonstrations, and showcasing a live simulation of the rapid spread of a fire.

The Open House event is intentionally scheduled to go along with Fire Prevention Week, which will span from Oct 8th to the 14th. This initiative aims to raise awareness about fire safety and highlight the importance of preventive measures within households and communities.