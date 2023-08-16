Impac Outreach announces return of Killeen Poetry Slam and Rhythm & Vibes

The event will be located at 3601 South W S Young Dr., Killeen, TX, at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The hosts for the night will be Kas Poetess and Shake the Poet. It will also feature national poets from Austin, Dallas, Houston and Killeen, who will compete for a chance to win the $1500 cash prize.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 or at the door for $20. Vendor booths are also available for $75, and book vendors can reserve a spot for $40.



Attendees are advised to come before the show, as they will have the opportunity to enjoy the pre-show, "Rhythm & Vibes," featuring a lineup of well-known local music artists. This musical showcase promises to bring a fresh and unique blend of melodies and spoken word performances, setting the perfect tone for the night.