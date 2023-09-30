After 34 years in business Karen Thomas is retiring, citing the physical toll the job has taken on her.

TEMPLE, Texas — Surrounded by friends, family and dogs she's groomed in the past, KK's Doghouse owner Karen Thomas held a retirement party at the groomer shop after 34 years in business.

"It's a privilege that they've trusted me with their babies," Thomas said.

Thomas said she's stepping away from the business because of the physical toll it has taken on her over the years, and also to spend more time with her husband.

"My shoulders, my hands, my thumbs, my hips it has just been a toll," Thomas said. "Holding the clippers, I just couldn't do it anymore."

For the last 12 years, Thomas has been working alongside her sister-in-law Connie, who Thomas described as a "superb bather" and her niece Taylor who Thomas taught to groom.

"They're something else," Thomas said. "We work so good together."

Customers past and present stopped by the Doghouse to pay their respects to Thomas.

Thomas said it's those relationships, with owners and animals, that she'll miss the most.

"Some of the customers I've been friends with and groomed their dogs," Thomas said. "We reminisce, let them enjoy the food and we've just grown (as a business) and that makes my heart happy."

Thomas said it was an honor and a privilege to work at KK's and her only hope now is that the animals find a groomer with her same level of care.