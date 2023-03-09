Joe Lombardi was the voice of the Bulldogs for 45 years

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove High School community honored their late announcer of 45 years at Friday's football game.

Players of the Bulldogs wore a sticker on their helmets that read "Big Joe" in honor of the iconic voice of the Bulldogs football team, Joe Lombardi.

The announcer died March 9, 2023 from pneumonia.

His wife of over 30 years, Sherry Hoffpauir, said Lombardi's dedication to the Bulldogs was unquestioned. Adding "the games came first to Joe and the teams."

"Joe was a homer, and that showed on the broadcasts and announcing of the games," Hoffpauir said.

His iconic calls of "point Cove" after a score, Hoffpauir said, still ring true. She said his preparation also played into his success behind the mic.

"Joe was a preparer," Hoffpauir said. "He started preparing for Friday night's game before that week's game was over. He studied the players were were playing and he would highlight our special players on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball."

Hoffpauir said there is currently a "movement" underway, with letters to the editor of the Copperas Cove Ledger, along with several emails that have been sent to the Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent and school board to change the name of the field at Bulldog Stadium to "Lombardi Field."

"He would love it," Hoffpauir said. "The radio booth in the pressbox is called Joe Lombardi radio booth."

Hoffpauir said she had planned to change her last name to Lombardi, as a surprise to Joe before he passed away.