Loved ones killed by police bond Akron protesters

The mother of Tamir Rice and family of Vincent Belmonte joined peaceful protests in support of Jayland Walker's family.

AKRON, Ohio — Peaceful protests continue on the streets of Downtown Akron as activists continue to call for justice in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Walker was shot and killed last month at the hands of eight unnamed Akron police officers.

In those protests Saturday were several families who have had loved ones shot and killed by police officers.

Many families will never know what it's like to get a call, saying their loved one was shot and killed by police.

But, for Diamond Belmonte, that day came on January 5, 2021 when her brother, Vincent Belmonte was shot and killed by East Cleveland Police.

"You always see it on TV, you always see police brutality on TV and you think oh, I would hate to have to go through that, or I can only imagine how they're feeling, and then you're put in a situation like mine where I know how they feel," Belmonte said.

For Samaria Rice, that day came on November 24, 2014 when her son, Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police.

"It was just really important for me to be here because that boy's body was riddled with bullets and it's just really uncalled for," Rice said.

On June 27, 2022, that call came for Jayland Walker's family.

The 25-year-old was hit by more than 60 bullets from eight different Akron Police officers.

His story is getting national attention and bringing protesters out each day.

These Northeast Ohio families feel connected by tragedy and compelled to march.

"It's just crazy to be out here, 60 times, I know what four bullets did to my family and 60, I can only imagine what that can do to a person," Belmonte said.

Only they have an idea of the Walker family's path ahead.

"To have to bury a loved one or even a child, it's very hard to cope and I'm here to help them to guide them, and help make the process easy for them to understand," Rice said.

No officers were charged in either Vincent Belmonte or Tamir Rice's deaths.

Officer Timothy Loehmann was fired in Rice's case, but over the past week was both hired and withdrew his application to work as a police officer at a department in rural Pennsylvania.