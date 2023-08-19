"Rocky J" fire spreads across 100 acres in Hard Bargain Hill area

County Road 147 is closed. Residents are being urged to steer clear of the areas along CR 145 and CR 132.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A grass fire has ignited in the Hard Bargain Hill area, leading to a rapid response from emergency crews and multiple evacuation efforts. Heather Ashley, spokesperson for the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed the ongoing battle against the flames.

According to officials, County Road 147 is closed. Residents are being urged to steer clear of the areas along CR 145 and CR 132. There is heavy emergency traffic in the areas of CR 145 and CR 149, as emergency personnel work to contain the blaze and protect local communities.

Volunteer fire departments from the surrounding region have arrived on the scene to assist in firefighting operations. The Texas A&M Forest Service has also dispatched air support to aid the ground teams in their efforts.

Identified by the Texas A&M Forest Service as "Rocky J," the fire has been estimated to span approximately 100 acres, taking over a significant portion of the affected area. The authorities are actively coordinating their resources to stop the fires progress and safeguard both property and life.

For those seeking map coordinates, the affected area can be pinpointed at 31° 20′ 54.00″ N, 97° 51′ 32.00″ W.