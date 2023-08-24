One dead in a fatal car crash west of Salado

According to Texas DPS, a 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

SALADO, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Salado, TX, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Aug. 24 around 7:30 a.m. on FM 2843, west of Salado, said DPS.

According to DPS, a Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male from Salado, TX, was moving westbound on FM 2843. The driver of the Nissan was allegedly passing another motorist in a no-passing zone. According to DPS, the Nissan collided with a Honda Odyssey van occupied by two adults and two children from Killeen, TX.

The Nissan then reportedly collided head-on with a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer, driven by a 58-year-old male from Harker Heights, TX.

DPS troopers said the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

According to officials, the occupants of the Honda and Freightliner were not injured.