LIVE UPDATES: Paxton impeachment trial starts Day 4 after emotional, tense testimony

The fourth day of the trial against Paxton, who faces allegations of bribery among other misconduct, was set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state senators were back for more Friday in the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The fourth day of the trial against Paxton, who faces allegations of bribery among other misconduct, was set to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Senators, who are serving as jurors in the trial, were expected to hear testimony until at least 6 p.m., before taking off for the weekend.

Paxton's allegations center on his alleged dealings with Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer who currently faces multiple federal charges, including lying in financial statements.

Below we'll bring you up to speed on the latest updates from the trial, as well as a recap of Thursday's action, which saw moments of tense and emotional testimony and questioning.

Follow all of the updates from the trial here, and watch our live coverage and analysis here:

Texts between Paxton staffers under scrutiny

Mitch Little, the Paxton attorney handling the questioning of witness Ryan Vassar, began his cross-examination Friday morning by scrutinizing the text messages sent between Vassar and his fellow colleagues who raised concerns about Paxton in 2020.

Little pressed Vassar, Paxton's former deputy attorney general for legal counsel, about the joking nature of the texts between him and other whistleblowers.

Vassar on Thursday had testified that it was hurtful to hear Paxton call him and others "rogue employees." Little on Friday countered Vassar's feelings with the joking texts Vassar and others sent about junior employees in the attorney general's office.

Vassar said he wasn't proud of the texts, but he said they were made among friends in a joking manner. Among the texts was an Amazon link to a children's coloring book; Vassar had joked that newer lawyers in the attorney general's office might need them.

About 30 minutes into the testimony, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the presiding officer over the trial, stepped in and sent court to a 30-minute break. The reason was unclear, though the break was not part of the trial's normal cadence of breaks. Outside of lunch, court has typically taken breaks of 10-20 minutes, and they've gone at least an hour to an hour and a half of testimony between breaks.

Thursday highlights

Thursday brought more of what we saw Wednesday in the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton: Moments of tense questioning, verbal jabs back and forth between the legal teams and plenty of key testimony from witnesses who worked closely with Paxton, before they were fired.

Notably, two of Paxton's top former staffers explained their reasoning for going to the FBI over his dealings with Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the bribery accusations against Paxton.

Ex-staffer: 'Criminal activity had occurred' to benefit Nate Paul

Ryan Vassar, the former deputy attorney general for legal counsel, described in his testimony the "tipping point" that led him and a handful of other top Paxton staffers to report him to the FBI in September 2020.

"It became clear at that point that the degree and extent to which the attorney general was using the office [to benefit Nate Paul]... criminal activity had occurred," said Vassar.

Vassar was referring to Brandon Cammack, a lawyer hired as special counsel, issuing bank subpoenas in an investigation into allegations made by Paul.

Vassar said him and his fellow top staffers decided to go to the FBI when "the concern was it would only get worse, that [Paxton's] use of the office would only be more extreme and the potential for us to be labeled as co-conspirators."

Vassar testified that he was fired by the attorney general's office on Nov. 17, 2020. The new first assistant attorney general, Brent Webster, told Vassar that he was being let go for disclosing confidential information, Vassar said.

When Vassar asked what information, Webster didn't say.

Ex-Paxton staffer: AG's office was hijacked to serve Nate Paul

Ryan Bangert, the former deputy first assistant attorney general under Paxton, testified Thursday that the authority of the attorney general's office was "hijacked" in 2020 to serve the interests of Nate Paul.

"I was deeply concerned that the name and authority and power [of the attorney general's office] had been, in my view, hijacked to serve the interests of an individual against the broader interests of the public," Bangert said. "It was unconscionable in my view. you were using criminal process had been harnessed to pursue the business enemies of an individual, Nate Paul, who also was under investigation by law enforcement."