LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial resumes with key witness testimony

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains on trial in his impeachment. Track the latest updates here.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains on trial in his impeachment after the proceedings got underway Tuesday in the Senate chambers at the Texas State Capitol.

Paxton's team had filed motions to dismiss some and all of the articles of impeachment against him, but all of the motions failed, including a 24-6 vote against the motion to dismiss all of the articles.

Paxton then pleaded not guilty, and opening statements began, followed by the first witness, Paxton's former top assistant, taking the stand. Jeff Mateer testified until court adjourned for the day. Mateer was set to resume testifying when the trial began again Wednesday.

We're tracking the latest updates from the trial here. You can also watch the trial in its entirety, plus our analysis during breaks, in the video player above, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Paxton attorneys withdraw objection

After a delay Wednesday, Ken Paxton's attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced that he was withdrawing their objection over privileged information being shared during testimony. This dispute put the trial on hold Tuesday afternoon, as the two sides worked through what should or shouldn't be allowed.

Instead, Buzbee decided to withdraw the objection entirely, saying Paxton has nothing to hide. Buzbee did say he planned to object to anything that might be considered hearsay. But the overall objection on privileged information, which would have had to be argued in the trial, was being withdrawn.

The morning proceedings delayed testimony until around 10 a.m., when Jeff Mateer, Paxton's former top assistant, took the stand again.

Quieter day at the Capitol

While Tuesday's trial opening saw long lines and big crowds aiming to get a ticket to the trial, Wednesday morning was a much more muted scene. WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi shared this update, pointing out the differences between Tuesday and Wednesday:

Yesterday compared to today at the #KenPaxton trial ticket lines.



Still plenty of media lining up, but the staircase for the public tickets is empty. Seems, like Paxton himself, a lot of people no longer want to attend. pic.twitter.com/k9KReWo6fR — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) September 6, 2023

Day 1 recap

The day began with the senators getting sworn in, followed by votes on pre-trial motions, which included Paxton's attempts to get all of the articles of impeachment dismissed.

It didn't work, as all of the votes went against Paxton's motions, including a 24-6 vote against dismissing all articles of impeachments.

Paxton then had the opportunity to plead not guilty on the charges, which he did, via his attorney Tony Buzbee.

The two sides broke for lunch, but Paxton was apparently done for the day -- he didn't return to the trial after the break, which was allowed by the trial rules.

Both sides then delivered opening statements and called one witness, Jeff Mateer. Mateer's testimony was still ongoing when the two sides had to meet with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick over privileged information admitted in court.

And that's where things left off for the day, as Patrick decided to adjourn for the day to get the privileged information sorted out.

Watch the full opening statement from Rep. Andrew Murr, who is leading the prosecution against Paxton: