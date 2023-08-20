Gatesville Fire Department says 'Rocky J' fire is no longer spreading, could take several days to fully extinguish

Crews have established dozer lines all around the fire and do not anticipate any further spread.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Authorities have issued an advisory urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and traffic in the area of the Rocky J fire, as emergency responders continue their efforts to manage the situation through Sunday.

As of Aug. 20 at 11:45 a.m., firefighting crews remain actively engaged in combating the Rocky J fire. Gatesville Fire Department Chief Vaden reports that progress has been made with dozer lines successfully being established around the fire perimeter.

At this point, the fire's expansion is not anticipated. However, the teams are working to extinguish any remaining hot spots within the affected area.

Officials do not expect to completely extinguish the fire today. As a result, emergency vehicles will remain stationed within the vicinity of the fire to ensure ongoing monitoring and response capabilities.

Chief Vaden further confirms that power has been successfully restored to the majority of residences in the impacted area. Residents who had previously evacuated, can now return to their homes. Nonetheless, authorities urge residents to exercise caution by watching for and yielding to emergency vehicles on the roads.