Confirmed: High EF-3 tornado swept through Salado, Texas

SALADO, Texas — The National Weather Service confirmed with 6 News the tornado that touched down in Salado, Texas was a EF-3.
The tornado is classified as strong and severe with possible windspeeds between 136 mph to 165 mph, per the NWS website.
According to the NWS, the Fujita (F) Scale was originally developed by Dr. Tetsuya Theodore Fujita to estimate tornado wind speeds based on damage left behind by a tornado.
There were three confirmed tornados that hit Central Texas Tuesday, including the EF-3 in Salado.
At least 15 to 20 homes were damaged during Tuesday's tornado in Salado, the Bell County Sheriff's Office told our sister station KVUE on Wednesday.
Most of the damage happened along FM 2843 and in a neighborhood along Southview Drive, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a news conference Tuesday night that at least 23 people were injured, including one person who is in critical condition.
