'Wiped away... down to the foundation': GoFundMe set up for Salado family who lost everything in Tuesday's tornado

SALADO, Texas — A GoFundMe was set up for one Salado family who lost everything from Tuesday's tornado.

Stephen Perez set up the GoFundMe account on Wednesday after he learned that his sister's family's home was "wiped away... down to the foundation," he wrote in the description. He added that they were also home at the time of the tornado and were seriously injured.

In the description, he said this included her husband and their two children, ages 6 and 1 years old. However, he did not provide the extent of their injuries.

"I would really appreciate the help of others to help rebuild their home after a tornado wiped away everything they have down to the foundation," he wrote. "And with the family being in the home while the tornado taking away everything they’ve worked so desperately hard for; they manage to hang on to each other."

The goal is to raise $80,000 to help him rebuild. Click here to donate.

In total, at least 15 to 20 homes were damaged during the Salado tornado, the Bell County Sheriff's Office told our sister station in Austin, KVUE.

On Wednesday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said there were 23 people injured. He also said he will provide phone numbers for those who were impacted by the Salado tornado, as well as those who want to help volunteer or donate to those who were impacted.

If you’d like to help those who were impacted by the tornado, you can call 254-534-2217. This is also the number to call to make donations.