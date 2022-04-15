Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Salado Saturday, to hold news conference

6 News will be livestreaming the governor's news conference on our website, app, YouTube page and Roku and FireStick channels.

SALADO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Salado Saturday morning, according to Texas Rep. Hugh Shine's office.

Shine's office said the governor will also be holding a news conference at Salado Fire Station 2 at 10:30 a.m. before heading to First Cedar Valley Baptist Church. He will be joined by Shine and Rep. Brad Buckley, Shine's office added.

Abbott's visit comes days after the city was struck by an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday. A total of 76 structures, including 61 homes and two churches, were damaged from the twister's 165 mph windspeed, according to Bell County officials.

On Thursday, Abbott declared a disaster declaration for both Bell and Williamson Counties due to the destructive tornado, which the National Weather Service said traveled a little over 13 miles in Bell County.

No other details about Abbott's visit were released.

Photos: Damage caused by tornado in Salado 1/22

