Salado church uses faith, prayer to overcome disaster

Even during holy week the churches are finding ways to stay positive

SALADO, Texas — Pastor Billy Bohro said not once in his 43 years did he ever expect to see his church completely destroyed.

"I'm crushed it ain't there... I looked it ain't there," Bohro told me. "But when I look at God's way, I'm going to trust him."

That was the sentiment of him and everyone on the scene on FM-2843 in Salado where Victory Baptist church once stood.

"If this doesn't convince you to believe in something higher, I don't know what will," he said as he told media that his bibles and crosses came out of the fray completely unscathed.

While he may have to dry a few ties, he says that his faith in God will ultimately carry him and the church through.

"As long as I'm in the will of God, God's not gonna take me out of this world till he gets through with me," said Bohro. " And I'm gonna preach it till I got one more breath. That's what I'm gonna do. Because I know my Heavenly Father and I know his home."

Bohro's granddaughter Haley Brown, who's been helping her grandfather and the church pick up the pieces, says she built many memories at the church.

"You don't even really have time to mourn, your adrenaline is so high," Brown, who was one of the first to check out the church last night told me. "So I really haven't even sat down I've just been in action and helping."

The church isn't taking this storm laying down. Brown is already taking the reigns with making a gofundme link, and rallying folks to help clean up.

Additionally, this disaster comes during holy week with Good Friday in a few days and Easter on Sunday. But thanks to Celebration Church in Georgetown, Victory Baptist will still be celebrating.

"We're going to be out here Easter Sunday, rain or shine. " Brown told me. "I believe Celebration Church out of Georgetown is going to bring us a tent and chairs for 200 people."