U-Haul offering free 30-day storage for Salado tornado victims

The company also said it is offering free supplies like boxes and other moving supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis at the five participating locations.

SALADO, Texas — U-Haul is offering Salado tornado victims free self-storage at five different facilities for 30 days, according to a Thursday news release.

“As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we want to provide them with a secure place to store their possessions,” stated Matthew McMillan, U-Haul Area District Vice President of Central Texas. “These storms have left destruction behind. Those in need can give us a call and receive a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings free for one month.”

U-Haul also said it is offering to deliver U-Box containers to victims' homes at no cost, too. This also includes free pick-up of the containers after the 30 days.

3914 S. General Bruce Drive

Temple, TX 76502

(254) 727-7216

215 SW H K Dodgen Loop

Temple, TX 76502

(254) 770-3001

3501 E. Central TX Expressway

Killeen, TX 76543

(254) 699-8334

102 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Killeen, TX 76541

(254) 526-9626

1507 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Killeen, TX 76543

(254) 532-3001