Update: 13 more structures damaged by Salado tornado, upping total to 76

SALADO, Texas — Bell County officials increased the number of structures damaged by the Salado tornado from 63 to 76 Thursday night.

Out of those 76, we know that 61 of them are homes and two are churches. Bell County officials did not specify what the new 13 structures are on Thursday.

Officials did say in a news release, however, that the number includes buildings that also experienced minor damage from the tornado. They said they don't expect that number to increase moving forward.

Emergency Management officials want residents and business owners impacted by the storm to report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management through its TDEM Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool Damage Survey.

Dumpsters available

Officials also brought several dumpsters to areas impacted by Tuesday's tornado. They will be located in the South Short neighborhood, the Salado Fire Department and the intersection of FM 2268 and IH-35.

Two more dumpsters will be placed along FM 2843 once crews are done cleaning up the debris and restoring power in the area, a news release said.

Road closures

Bartlett Electric Co-op (BEC) and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continue to work on clearing debris and restoring power along FM 2843.

BEC says closures to Cedar Valley Road and a large portion of FM 2843 will not be necessary by 5 p.m. Friday.

Hotlines

Residents who were impacted by the tornado can call 254-534-4562 for resources.

Those looking to donate to the victims can call 254 534-2217.