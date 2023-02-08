Temple Children’s Museum and Meta join forces for STEM expansion

Meta has awarded the museum $50,000 to expand STEM exhibits and programs.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Children’s Museum (TCM) is thrilled to unveil its collaboration with Meta, as the technology giant awards a $50,000 grant to support the expansion of STEM exhibits and programs.

The funds granted by Meta will be instrumental in enhancing TCM's offerings, particularly in the realm of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) exhibits.

Among the exciting additions, visitors can look forward to an engaging Earth Science exhibit, featuring live bugs and reptiles that will captivate young minds with the wonders of the natural world. Additionally, a Communications exhibit will also be introduced, fostering interactive learning experiences for children of all ages.

Beyond the exhibits, Meta's investment will enable TCM to expand its programming to better serve the community. The museum plans to introduce monthly camps, giving children the opportunity to delve deeper into various STEM fields and ignite their passion for learning.

Additionally, TCM is committed to inclusivity, and thanks to the grant, the museum will now offer discounted military ticket prices, aiming to make its experience more accessible to families connected to the armed forces.