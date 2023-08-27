After nearly 34 years in business Karen Thomas will be closing KK's Doghouse at the end of September.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple groomer will be closing her shop's doors at the end of September.

Karen Thomas, KK's Doghouse owner said her passion for animals started at a young age and while working for a veterinarian growing up, she knew she found her passion.

"I've always loved my customers, friends and their babies like they were my own," Thomas said.

While being in the grooming service for 34 years , Thomas said the physical toll of the job was taking over and it was time to retire from the profession.

"This has been the hardest part," Thomas said. "Because it has taken me a year to decide to do this."

Thomas said in her time, has never once advertised her business. Her customer base continued to expand year-in and year-out via word-of-mouth, she said.

"We would do 20 to 25 dogs a day. It was just overwhelming," said Thomas.

Getting into the profession she originally started off bathing dogs. Learning the craft of grooming from her mother in 1989, and the rest is history.

"We've had dogs come in here that were so matted it looked like they had dreadlocks on them," Thomas said. "Those dogs when we finished getting that hair off them they turned around and lick us all over the face like thanking us."

Thomas said her sister has organized a retirement party for Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shop, one day after what will be her last day of grooming.

"I'm probably just going to sit there and cry the whole time," Thomas said.