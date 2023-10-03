Temple Police identify two who died from injuries suffered in car crash

It was confirmed that one of the injured individuals passed away on Sept. 29. The second patient, who had been in critical condition, also died.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police have identified the two people that died after suffering injuries in a car crash on Sept. 28 as 91-year-old Chester Smith and 80-year-old Connie Smith.

The initial crash occurred at the intersection of SH 317 and Little Mexico Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles, each carrying passengers. One of the vehicles, with three individuals on board, collided with the other vehicle, which had a single occupant.

In the aftermath of the collision, Connie Smith and Chester Smith suffered severe injuries, while the remaining two occupants experienced minor injuries. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, where they provided medical attention to all four individuals involved. Connie Smith and Chester Smith were transported to a nearby local hospital to receive immediate medical care.